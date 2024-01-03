2023 has not been short of memorable events. NZ Herald video covered them all. Video / NZ Herald

A fire investigator will be returning to the scene of a community hall blaze in South Auckland this morning after multiple crews worked to extinguish the blaze last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said crews were called out to a fire at the Takanini community hall in the South Auckland suburb at 8.56pm.

“We received multiple calls about smoke showing from a hall in Takanini that was well involved on our arrival”.

Firefighters were called to a well-involved fire at Takanini last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“It was a building fire, approximately eight metres in height, single story, 20 metres by 10 metres with the fire in the front veranda and roof space.

“A fire investigator also responded. They have attended and will be returning this morning.”

The building was secured at approximately 12.25am.

Three fire crews respond with two aerial appliances and support vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.