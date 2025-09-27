Advertisement
South African woman denied NZ residency after refusing medical tests

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The woman refused to provide results from medical tests or to undergo them, believing only God can determine her health outcomes. Photo / 123rf

A South African woman seeking residency in New Zealand has refused to undergo medical tests as she believes only God, not doctors, can determine her health.

The 80-year-old woman’s unshakeable belief has now cost her a chance of becoming a New Zealand resident.

The woman applied for residence under the

