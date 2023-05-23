The Port of Napier was the setting for a dramatic drug bust in March. Photo / Doug Laing

The Port of Napier was the setting for a dramatic drug bust in March. Photo / Doug Laing

Four people have been arrested after police earlier made Napier’s largest ever meth bust and first major interception of drugs sent from South Africa.

Police and Customs seized the 83kg of meth in March this year after it was concealed in pallets and shipped to Napier Port.

The drugs would have allowed for about four million doses and had an estimated street value of $29m, police said.

Seizing them prevented more than $90m in social harm, the force said.

“Evidence shows the drugs were intended to be distributed into the Auckland market.”.

After completing multiple searches in Auckland on March 27 and 28, police arrested four people aged between 27 and 33.

They face charges, including importation of the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

They are due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on June 30.

“A significant syndicate has had its supply chain disrupted and it again highlights the determination of law enforcement to keep New Zealanders safe from the harm associated with methamphetamine,” Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson of the National Organised Crime Group said.

“Methamphetamine impacts our communities in the worst of ways and both police and customs are committed to taking every opportunity to disrupt this organised crime and hold offenders to account.”

Customs Investigations manager Cam Moore said law enforcement teams were able to identify the suspicious shipment before it arrived in New Zealand.

“That work combined with our investigators and frontline teams in Napier to ensure this shipment of methamphetamine did not cross our border,” he said.

He said law enforcement also had strong partnerships with shipping and other logistics companies.

“Our Border Protect programme educates those who work at the border or international supply chain about how they help can look out for suspicious shipments or behaviours and report it confidentially,” he said.

It means that if you know of someone who is dealing in illicit drugs or suspect someone is, you can notify Customs anonymously through the Border Protect report form online.

Or you can call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.