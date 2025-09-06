Advertisement
South Africa Rugby apology to Māori All Blacks for apartheid ban long overdue – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Protesters and police clash outside Eden Park before the third and final rugby test match between New Zealand and South Africa. Photo / Michael Tubberty

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • In 1979, Ron Don predicted opposition to the 1981 Springboks tour would diminish, sparking backlash.
  • South Africa Rugby plans to apologise to the Māori All Blacks for apartheid-era exclusions.
  • Two 2026 matches in South Africa are planned to honour and apologise to the Māori team.

What a difference 46 years makes. A news clipping dated April 4, 1979, drawn from the Herald’s print files, quotes the then chairman of the Auckland Rugby Union, Ron Don, saying opposition to the upcoming 1981 Springboks tour of New Zealand would have “shrunk even more” in two

