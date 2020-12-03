Sound of stolen Subaru tips off Dunedin owner to car

Photo / NZH

The owners of a car that was stolen in Dunedin late last night followed the thief as they could hear the vehicle as it was being driven along the highway.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a Subaru WRX was stolen from outside a Port Chalmers property, about 12.40am.

The owner called police, while their partner followed the car as they could hear it traveling along State Highway 88 towards Dunedin city.

Police cordoned off the area but the car did not appear, he said.

It was later located on Athol Place, in Ravensbourne, and investigations were ongoing.