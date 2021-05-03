Sorry Bout It: Comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i postpones Wellington show while he awaits Covid test result

Comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i has been touring his solo show Sorry Bout It. Photo / Supplied

A well-known New Zealand comedian has postponed his Wellington show while awaiting a Covid-19 test.

Comedian Tofiga Fepulea'i was scheduled to perform his solo show Sorry Bout It at the Wellington Opera House tonight.

As Fepulea'i is awaiting a Covid test result, the show has been postponed to Saturday May 8 at the Michael Fowler Centre at 7.30pm.

An update on the show's website said he developed mild flu symptoms on Sunday and went to get a Covid test "in abundance of caution".

"Because of the turnaround on the test results, we couldn't continue with tonight's show in good faith, even though his Covid risk is near zero," read the notice.

"As much as it pains us to postpone so close to the date, we decided that it's in the best interest of everyone to closely follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to isolate while awaiting results from the test."

"While we apologise for the last-minute change, we have taken into consideration everyone's wellbeing with this decision, and we look forward to seeing everyone on Saturday May 8, at the new venue, Michael Fowler Centre, for a night of laughter."

Tickets for tonight's show would be automatically transferred to Saturday May 8, and those who cannot attend the postponed date can be fully refunded.

The notice also advised there was no risk to people that went to Tofiga's show in Auckland on Saturday May 1, as he only developed symptoms on Sunday.

"Tofiga is considered to be very low risk of having contracted the Covid-19 virus, and the Ministry of Health Healthline has advised that the risk to all attendees at last night's performance is extremely low."