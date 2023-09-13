Former Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker says recent weeks have been crushing. Photo / Otago Daily Times

By RNZ.

Former Dunedin deputy mayor Sophie Barker says recent weeks have been crushing, and an independent investigator is being brought in to sort out the mess at the council.

It comes as she lays a second complaint - this one against councillor Carmen Houlahan.

Barker resigned from the role after laying a code of conduct complaint against Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

Asked on Wednesday by RNZ if she still had confidence in the mayor, she would not comment.

Barker - remaining as a councillor - resigned as deputy mayor after what she characterised as a breach of details of a confidential council meeting by the mayor when speaking to RNZ.

It followed the council censuring Strath Taieri Community Board chairman Barry Williams for a racist outburst and asking for him to resign from the role.

That letter was sent to media, along with a statement which said no further comment would be made by the council.

During a subsequent interview, Radich told RNZ the racist outburst had occurred in a pub and was “a relatively minor thing”.

As a result, late last week Barker and senior councillor Jim O’Malley filed a code of conduct complaint against the mayor.

In her letter of resignation, Barker said it would be difficult to maintain a working relationship with the mayor, especially after her complaint.

In response to the pair’s complaint, Barker said councillor Carmen Houlahan sent her 17 text messages and made eight phone calls.

The attempts to make contact occurred over two days, and Barker said she left her phone on silent during that time.

Houlahan also rang O’Malley 12 times, Barker said.

Barker had now also laid a complaint against Houlahan. She would not disclose the contents of the text messages, but described them as upsetting.

“I think it’s well-known that I was attacked about it,” Barker said.

“Elected members are supposed to have respect... We’ve all got to uphold the standards of good governance.”

Barker was absent from Tuesday’s council committee meetings.

“I was gutted as I wanted to be there, especially for the homelessness discussion, but there are some days that crush you,” she said.

The council could still put its differences aside and move forward together for the good of the community, Barker said. However, the alleged breaches of the code of conduct needed to be addressed first.

“I’m very strong on good governance by elected members, and when good governance isn’t happening, then we need to stand up for it.”

Radich’s latest misstep followed a series of gaffes since taking over the mayoral chains, including claiming sea level rise caused by climate change was not a threat to Dunedin as “the ocean is quite cold” and attempting to unilaterally cut the pay to two councillors by almost 12 per cent.

Barker, not willing to say if she still had confidence in the mayor, said she hoped the council could have a productive remaining two years of the triennium.

“I hope that we all learn from what’s gone on and consider our obligations to our community very carefully. Council is about robust debate and trying to make the right decision for everyone, and I think we will go forward.

“I think we are all good people around the table, we just need to work through it.”

Houlahan did not answer her phone, nor respond to RNZ’s other attempts to make contact.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham declined to be interviewed.

A council spokesperson said a single independent investigator for both complaints - against the mayor and Houlahan - was expected to be appointed by the end of the week.

“We’ll be following the process detailed in the code of conduct, and we can’t make further comment or release copies of the complaints at this stage.”