Lisa Black, of Gold Coast, and Nicola Howes of Papamoa watching the storm surge. Photo / Hayden Woodward

MetService is monitoring whether New Zealand will be hit by another cyclone next week.

Weather forecasting models are predicting a storm to form in the tropics over the weekend and possibly move towards the North Island further east, or missing landfall altogether.

MetService’s Alwyn Bakker said there was an indication of something forming but it was too early to say anything with certainty.

”We are monitoring it and if necessary we will issue warnings but currently there are no existing tropical cyclones so we are not looking at it,” Bakker said.

“If it does become important we will let the public know. Right now the focus is on the cyclone we do have.”

Bakker said it was still too far out to make any meaningful forecast as to where the cyclone may hit.








