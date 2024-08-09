But his shocked parents said they were “appalled” by Somerville Intermediate’s handling of the situation.

The East Auckland school did not phone an ambulance or seek outside medical help, his father said.

When the boy’s mother arrived, she found her son in the school sick bay with blood on his clothes and face and an eye patch taped over his right eye, the father said.

Underneath the patch an excruciating and deep wound cut across his cheek where his glasses had split the skin open.

His mum took him straight to the emergency centre at Howick’s East Care Urgent Care, where the boy was then sent on to Middlemore Hospital.

The boy’s injuries “saddened” his parents but they also felt appalled by what they believe is the school’s lack of action after a violent assault, the father said.

The school had failed to reach out to the boy or his parents afterwards to offer support or check on his welfare, the family claimed.

The father said he had also not heard from the parents of the student, who allegedly attacked their son, believing it would have been heartening to receive support from them or hear them take responsibility for their son’s actions.

Yolande Franke, principal of Somerville Intermediate, said her staff had been “very concerned” by the teen’s injury and that she personally followed up with his parents.

Her team had shown their concern and care for the teen, “both when he was collected by his parent yesterday, and when I called his parents yesterday afternoon for an update”, Franke said.

The boy went into surgery this morning. Photo / Supplied

“We understand that he is getting further medical treatment and have sought another update this morning and will keep in contact with the family,” she said.

Her team had followed school procedures throughout the incident, she said.

The teen “received immediate care and several staff members responded straight away and supported him”, she said.

“He was assessed in the health room and as the bleeding to his cheek stopped while he was in the health room and there was no injury to his eye, the ambulance wasn’t called,” Franke said.

“His parent was able to come to school quickly and the short wait time for expert medical attention was a consideration. His injury was covered to ensure it was protected and clean until he could get further medical attention.”

She said the school took the incident “very seriously” and that an investigation is under way to ensure there is a “full understanding of circumstances”.

“We will continue to offer our support to [the boy] and his family.”

The Somerville Intermediate College student's mum rushed him to the emergency centre. Photo / Supplied

The teen’s father told the Herald that after he spoke with the media outlet, Franke had phoned him to set up a meeting with the family on Monday.

A friend of the family, however, said the school’s response had been “appalling and irresponsible”.

“Shockingly, the school did not take prompt action following the incident,” the family friend said.

“Despite the severity of the injuries, the school failed to call an ambulance.”

They had also not followed up with the family or shown “any concern for the boy’s welfare”, he said.

“Furthermore, the parents of the child responsible for the assault have not reached out or taken any responsibility.”

“This lack of attention and the way the school has handled the situation is utterly ignorant and unprofessional, putting all children at risk.

“It is crucial for such incidents to be handled with urgency and care to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students.”