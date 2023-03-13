The moment a driver jumps the kerb in a brazen act. Video / ksuyin

Frightening footage has emerged of an “idiot driver” nearly running over a young child and pedestrians - including a woman with a pram on a footpath - during an attempt to beat a red traffic light.

This morning at 9am Auckland CBD local Su Yin Khoo was riding her bike with her 3-year-old child on the back when she witnessed a driver pulling into the bike lane before mounting the kerb and driving along a footpath full of oncoming pedestrians.

A mother and young child were seen running out of the way just in time as the driver continued their daring dash along the footpath.

The incident happened in Union St during one of the busiest periods of the day, when hundreds of kids walk to school.

The driver was then seen heading toward a group of pedestrians before turning and back onto the road. The driver appeared to take the dangerous shortcut to avoid waiting for a red light.

Khoo’s husband Lance Wiggs told the Herald the driver’s actions were dangerous - and says it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

This is the moment a driver came close to hitting a young child while driving on the footpath in Auckland.

“That stretch of road is full of kids and parents. It’s a major thoroughfare for kids to walk to school every day. It’s not the first time this sort of debacle has happened.

“My wife was on a bicycle with our three-year-old on the bike as it happened. The car knocked nearly knocked over a kid who was walking on the footpath.

“This is the sort of s**t that happens when you don’t listen to and observe the hazards. Someone is going to die, it’s just a matter of time. And it means people don’t feel safe walking down on the footpath. It’s appalling.”

The video was posted online, with Khoo labelling the person behind the wheel an “idiot driver”. She asked for police “to up your traffic policing game”.

Aucklanders responded to the video and were shocked by the behaviour of the driver.

“Holy s***, that is next level. I used to ride that way frequently and it’s a blind junction! F***** hell. The entitlement is off the chain,” one wrote.

“Absolutely ridiculous that this person thinks they can drive like this,” another added.

Wiggs claimed a number of locals have complained to Auckland Transport about the dangerous stretch on Union Street, explaining it isn’t the first time there have been issues on this particular intersection.

Requests have reportedly been made to Auckland Transport (AT) to put in bollards or another form of safety action to prevent any future incidents.

“We’ve been at AT to put bollards there and a proper cycle lane there. Cars have been parking there for years. Please put bollards there so we don’t get vehicles running into humans.

“For a driver to do this and for it to be allowed to happen is unacceptable.”

A police spokesperson told the Herald the driver’s actions risked serious harm, labelling it unacceptable.

“Police strongly condemns this driver’s behaviour - it is unacceptable and places pedestrians at risk of harm. Police encourage road users to be patient during peak hour traffic, and stick to the road rules at all times - they’re there for everyone’s safety.”

Auckland Transport has been contacted for comment.