The "jumping rocks" have been fenced off and warning signs put in place following the death of a 21-year-old Hikurangi resident in 2020. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Some Whangārei locals are frustrated about changes to a favourite swimming spot after barriers were erected following an accidental drowning.

Whangārei District Council fenced off a section of rocks at Lake Waro, in Hikurangi, popular for jumping from, as well as installed warning signs. The changes followed a coroner’s recommendation after 21-year-old Jesse Poutai died from accidental drowning at the lake in October 2020.

According to the coroner’s findings, Poutai is believed to have fallen from the jumping rocks. The report said police investigations and post-mortem examination reports did not reveal anything suspicious regarding his death.

A pole barrier has been placed across the entrance to the rocks and the signs warn of the dangers of falling from the limestone cliffs and swimming in the lake.

People familiar with the area took to social media to vent their frustrations about the changes. One person claimed that fencing off the rocks was not well thought out.

Others said that people should have a choice whether to follow the safety instructions or not, and that the barrier acted as a hazard for those who wanted to jump from the fenced-off spot.

Although not everyone was against the changes. A long-time Hikurangi resident, who did not want to be named, appreciated the safety measures as she knew how dangerous the lake could be.

In her opinion, the most dangerous thing kids do is jump off a high rock.

She said a relative broke both his legs from the same spot in December last year.

“Apparently he didn’t jump far enough and on landing snapped his legs to the point where his bones were sticking out.”

Whangārei District Council general manager for infrastructure Jim Septon said the pole barriers and warning signs were placed in May last year for safety reasons - not to discourage people from swimming in the lake.

He confirmed council had not closed Lake Waro or have any plans to do so.

Septon said council made the changes shortly after Coroner Tania Tetitaha sent her draft recommendations following an inquiry into the circumstances of Poutai’s death. They also spoke to hapū.

The coroner said some changes were required to warn recreational users of the dangers following multiple deaths due to drowning at the lake, including the death of a child.

Septon said the measures implemented by the council were to ensure another tragedy like Poutai’s doesn’t happen again and extend their condolences to the “young man” and his grieving whānau.

