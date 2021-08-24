Some cancer treatments deferred, Wellington health bosses confirm

Wellington Regional Hospital is under alert level 4 restrictions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some cancer treatments have been deferred in the Wellington region due to the ongoing level 4 restrictions, health authorities confirm.

Along with the rest of the country, the Wellington region remains under alert level 4 restrictions at least until midnight on Friday.

Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB director of Provider Services Joy Farley said level 4 restrictions meant making changes to how care was provided.

"Part of this has involved rescheduling some treatments – including cancer treatments – where clinically safe to enable safe distancing at our facilities to keep patients and staff safe," she said.

"There is national guidance on treatments to be rescheduled when required, which is consistent with guidance provided by the Cancer Control Agency Te Aho O Te Kaho.

"Non-deferrable and urgent treatments have not been deferred and anyone in need of urgent care can be assured that they will receive it."

New Zealand will remain at COVID-19 alert level 4 until 11.59 pm on Friday, 27 August. Under alert level 4 all Capital & Coast DHB facilities have adopted a no-visitors policy unless there are exceptional circumstances.

For more information, visit: https://t.co/AyQXxHdbo2 pic.twitter.com/8psqsHyjyH — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) August 23, 2021

The DHBs were unable to provide a number of treatments and procedures that had been deferred, due to the evolving situation and two extensions of alert level 4.

"However, we can confirm that the number of cancer treatment deferrals has been low," Farley said.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure appointments are not delayed for too long and all appointments are rescheduled based on a patient's assessed level of clinical need – as in, patients with the highest level of clinical need are prioritised."

She said all affected patients were notified accordingly, and they thanked them for their patience.