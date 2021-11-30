Solomon Islands requests NZ support following riots in capital

Papua New Guinea police arrive at the airport in Honiara. Photo / AP

After days of rioting, protests and unrest in the capital, the Solomon Islands Government has formally requested assistance from New Zealand.

And it's understood New Zealand troops are gathering at Linton army base ahead of a possible deployment.

Last Wednesday, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declared a lockdown after about 1000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues.

The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, the government said. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings.

Locals photograph Australian soldiers and Australian Federal Police as they patrol the streets in Honiara. Photo / AP

"They were intent on destroying our nation and ... the trust that was slowly building among our people," the Government said in a statement.

In a statement to Stuff, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand had received a request for support from the Solomon Islands.

"This afternoon New Zealand received a formal request for assistance from Solomon Islands Government, and we are urgently looking at options to respond to this request," the spokeswoman said.

Australia recently deployed about 100 soldiers and police officers to Honiara following a request from the Solomon Islands.

The first personnel were to arrive on Thursday night with more going on Friday, and the deployment was expected to last for a few weeks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Stuff reported troops from 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment had received orders on Tuesday to assemble back at their base in Linton.

Solomon Islands police stand outside locked business in Chinatown, Honiara. Photo / AP

Last week, local media reported that many of the protesters were from Malaita, whose premier Daniel Suidani has been at odds with Sogavare, whom he accuses of being too close to Beijing.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday evening, the High Commission in Honiara is providing SafeTravel advice to New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands.

This includes following the instructions of the local authorities.

Any New Zealanders in the Solomons who had not registered with SafeTravel were advised to do so as soon as possible.

There are 43 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel, all believed to be in Honiara.

New Zealanders in the Solomon Islands are also urged to exercise care and remain where they are if it is safe to do so, a MFAT spokesperson said in a statement.

"Since March 19, 2020, we have advised all New Zealanders, do not travel overseas," the spokesperson said.

Earlier that day, Trade Minister David Parker said New Zealand had not received any requests for assistance from the Solomons Government.

This photo shows aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown. Photo / AP

"New Zealand is a long-standing partner of Solomon Islands, and there are deep and enduring connections between our two countries," Parker said.

"Our engagement in Solomon Islands is guided by the principle of tātou tātou, or all of us acting together for the common good.

"We stand with the Government and people of Solomon Islands through this difficult time," Parker said.

-Additional reporting by AP