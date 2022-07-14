Sky Stadium has 34,500 seats and will be at capacity for this weekend's game. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington's Sky Stadium has added additional seating for the first time since 2017 to prepare for this weekend's rugby test match which will bring the largest crowd it's seen in years.

Up to 38,000 people are expected to crowd into the stadium on Saturday to watch the deciding rugby test between the All Blacks and Ireland – and chief executive Shane Harmon can't wait.

"We're expecting a crowd of up to 38,000 so we have temporary seating in for the first time since 2017. It's one of the most anticipated events in our history."

He says the Stadium has never hosted a deciding test before, and it's exciting to be hosting a sold-out event.



"It's been really tough for three years and to have a sold-out game for the first time in three years is fantastic it shows events are returning to normal."

He expects the event will bring in around $10 million in revenue for the surrounding city, given around 40 per cent of the attendees are from out of town.

"Hotels are full and I expect bars and restaurants will be full too both before and after."

Harmon says luckily for the Stadium, its staffing issue has been resolved.

Earlier in the week, Harmon put out a call for staff, saying the stadium was struck by the same issues as the rest of New Zealand, with winter illness and Covid-19 causing shortages

About 1000 people would normally work in some capacity at the stadium during a test, but it has been estimated staffing could be down 10 or 20 per cent.

On Monday Harmon put out the call for staff, saying training and compensation would be provided – and that call was answered

He said there has been a "phenomenal" response.

"In the 24 hours afterwards, we've had 70 responses. All of those people have been contacted today and training will be provided on Friday and Saturday.

"I think we're looking good for Saturday. That's amazing."