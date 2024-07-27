“At the time, UK farmers were being demonised in the media, but at the conference were a large group of farmers who really cared.

“I felt that farmers’ voices weren’t being fairly represented, so I made it my work to tell their stories.”

Upon returning to New Zealand, Bailey was eager to create a platform for networking and sharing knowledge (and food).

She began by connecting with old friends and engaging with growers at the Waikato Farmers’ Markets.

Bailey quickly found that a significant number of farmers and growers in New Zealand were equally committed to producing nutrient-rich food, with many using organic, regenerative, and permaculture practices.

The Soil Sisters meet regularly to listen to speakers, tour properties and attend workshops. Photo / Sentient Imagery

Bailey organised a gathering where attendees brought a dish made from their own produce, facilitating a space where people could share their stories and passion for growing.

Although not originally intended as a women-only event, the group consisted entirely of women, leading someone to remark that they were like “Soil Sisters”, a name that has since become the group’s identity.

The Soil Sisters now hold meet-ups every two months, organised by Bailey and others in the group.

Every meeting includes a shared meal with attendees bringing food they have grown or raised. Photo / Sentient Imagery

Their recent events ranged from educational workshops to farm visits to film nights, covering topics like composting, urban food forests, grazing, and polycropping - but always centred around good food.

“In the future, I would love to see Soil Sisters communities across New Zealand. Most of it is about social connections and learning from each other.

“But there’s a real magic that happens when we get together and put our hands in the Earth.”