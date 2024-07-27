Founder of Soil Sisters NZ, Fran Bailey. Photo / Sentient Imagery
Founder of the Soil Sisters group in New Zealand, Fran Bailey, is an experienced PR and events consultant.
Having spent a decade in the UK working in wellness and regenerative farming, she returned home in 2022 to continue her passion for bringing people together on the land.
Growing up as the daughter of a dairy farmer and a nurse/holistic health practitioner, Bailey was inherently drawn to regenerative food systems and was further inspired after attending an agroecology conference while in the UK.
“At the conference, I was struck by the enthusiasm of a group of farmers who were dedicated to enhancing the nutritional value of food while promoting soil health and biodiversity on their land,” Bailey said.
This experience deepened her understanding of the connection between soil health and human health and the importance of how food is grown and where it is sourced.
She began by connecting with old friends and engaging with growers at the Waikato Farmers’ Markets.
Bailey quickly found that a significant number of farmers and growers in New Zealand were equally committed to producing nutrient-rich food, with many using organic, regenerative, and permaculture practices.
Bailey organised a gathering where attendees brought a dish made from their own produce, facilitating a space where people could share their stories and passion for growing.
Although not originally intended as a women-only event, the group consisted entirely of women, leading someone to remark that they were like “Soil Sisters”, a name that has since become the group’s identity.
The Soil Sisters now hold meet-ups every two months, organised by Bailey and others in the group.
Their recent events ranged from educational workshops to farm visits to film nights, covering topics like composting, urban food forests, grazing, and polycropping - but always centred around good food.
“In the future, I would love to see Soil Sisters communities across New Zealand. Most of it is about social connections and learning from each other.
“But there’s a real magic that happens when we get together and put our hands in the Earth.”