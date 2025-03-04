He was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court in December last year to three years in prison, although time served in a youth facility means he became eligible for parole shortly after going to jail.

According to Judge John Walker, the victim was visiting the defendant’s house in late 2022.

When the defendant, who has now been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder – known informally as sociopathy – began assaulting her, she asked to leave, and he replied “not yet”.

He raped and choked the victim before letting her leave.

He has since admitted charges of rape and unlawful sexual connection.

His sentencing was held over two separate days.

During the sentencing, the victim read her statement to the court, saying she thought about what had happened every day, and no longer knew how to live happily.

She said she battled daily suicidal thoughts.

“Although you have destroyed me, I hope for you to get help. It’s my biggest fear to find out you have reoffended.

“Take any help offered and please don’t do this again.”

Judge John Walker told the victim the courage she had shown in court demonstrated her "enormous potential".

The girl’s mother also read a victim impact statement, describing her efforts to help her daughter recover.

“I do not resent any minute I spent protecting or caring for her. That resentment is all directed towards you,” the mother said.

“[My daughter] will spend the rest of her life living with what you did to her.”

The woman thanked everyone who had supported the family through the justice process.

“Mostly I want to thank [my daughter] for trying so hard to be the strong, amazing lady I know she is. You can get through this sweetheart, don’t let anyone’s actions get you down. Go out and conquer the world, I know you can do it.”

Defence lawyer Clare Stanley said Matthews had “very limited social skills” and his disorder meant he had issues with empathy and understanding others' viewpoints.

She sought name suppression for Matthews on the basis that his rehabilitation would be impacted if he was identified publicly. She argued that keeping his name secret would provide some motivation for him to work on the serious issues he faced.

NZME and the prosecution opposed the suppression, and Judge Walker reserved his decision.

In his recently released judgment, the judge said the issue for Matthews’ suppression became related to “youth justice principles”, and whether “the effect on the defendant’s rehabilitation and reintegration into the community, taking into account his particular circumstances, amounts to extreme hardship”.

He said there was no evidence before him to support the assertion Matthews' rehabilitation would be impacted.

“It must be noted that there are significant barriers to rehabilitation already as a result of the defendant’s attitudes and behaviours detailed in [the] psychological report received for the sentencing hearing.

“It appears that there are a range of antisocial characteristics which cause therapy-blocking behaviours. There is nothing put before me to suggest that publication of the defendant’s name will be an additional barrier to treatment.”

He said the existing barriers to treatment and Matthews' characteristics suggested publication of his name would make little, if any, difference to rehabilitation.

He declined to grant name suppression, but allowed the interim order to extend until 5pm on Tuesday for an appeal to be filed.

Matthews' lawyer did not file an appeal on the suppression decision, but has appealed the sentence.

