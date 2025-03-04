Judge John Walker said there was little to no evidence to show naming Matthews would have an impact on his rehabilitation.
Content warning: This article refers to sexual assault, suicide and self-harm. Helplines can be found at the bottom of the page.
A teenage rapist diagnosed as a sociopath has lost his name suppression, months after being imprisoned for the devastating attack.
Noah Peter Matthews can now be named in relation to the rape, which happened when he was 16.
It is rare for youth offenders to be publicly named, but Matthews' case became an exception to the strict Youth Court rules when his non-compliance with bail and rehabilitation services prompted a change in jurisdiction for sentencing.
He was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court in December last year to three years in prison, although time served in a youth facility means he became eligible for parole shortly after going to jail.
According to Judge John Walker, the victim was visiting the defendant’s housein late 2022.
When the defendant, who has now been diagnosed with anti-social personality disorder – known informally as sociopathy – began assaulting her, she asked to leave, and he replied “not yet”.
He raped and choked the victim before letting her leave.
“Mostly I want to thank [my daughter] for trying so hard to be the strong, amazing lady I know she is. You can get through this sweetheart, don’t let anyone’s actions get you down. Go out and conquer the world, I know you can do it.”
Defence lawyer Clare Stanley said Matthews had “very limited social skills” and his disorder meant he had issues with empathy and understanding others' viewpoints.
She sought name suppression for Matthews on the basis that his rehabilitation would be impacted if he was identified publicly. She argued that keeping his name secret would provide some motivation for him to work on the serious issues he faced.
NZME and the prosecution opposed the suppression, and Judge Walker reserved his decision.
In his recently released judgment, the judge said the issue for Matthews’ suppression became related to “youth justice principles”, and whether “the effect on the defendant’s rehabilitation and reintegration into the community, taking into account his particular circumstances, amounts to extreme hardship”.
He said there was no evidence before him to support the assertion Matthews' rehabilitation would be impacted.
“It must be noted that there are significant barriers to rehabilitation already as a result of the defendant’s attitudes and behaviours detailed in [the] psychological report received for the sentencing hearing.
“It appears that there are a range of antisocial characteristics which cause therapy-blocking behaviours. There is nothing put before me to suggest that publication of the defendant’s name will be an additional barrier to treatment.”
He said the existing barriers to treatment and Matthews' characteristics suggested publication of his name would make little, if any, difference to rehabilitation.
He declined to grant name suppression, but allowed the interim order to extend until 5pm on Tuesday for an appeal to be filed.
Matthews' lawyer did not file an appeal on the suppression decision, but has appealed the sentence.
