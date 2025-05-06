He was sentenced in the Hutt Valley District Court in December last year to three years in prison, although time served in a youth facility meant he became eligible for parole shortly after going to jail.

His most recent bid for parole has been rejected, however, with the Parole Board noting nothing had been done yet to reduce his risk of reoffending.

The offending happened back in 2022 when the victim was visiting Matthews’ house.

When Matthews, who has now been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder – known informally as sociopathy – began assaulting her, she asked to leave, and he replied “not yet”.

He raped and choked the victim before letting her leave.

He later admitted charges of rape and unlawful sexual connection.

During the sentencing, the victim read her statement to the court, saying she thought about what had happened every day, and no longer knew how to live happily.

“Although you have destroyed me, I hope for you to get help. It’s my biggest fear to find out you have reoffended.

“Take any help offered and please don’t do this again.”

In a recent decision from the Parole Board, panel convenor Judge Ellis noted Matthews had first appeared before the board in late January.

Parole at the time was denied and Matthews was to be assessed by a departmental psychologist. He has been waitlisted for that assessment, as well as for an eight-week alcohol and drug programme.

The psychological assessment was delayed due to a sentence appeal, but Judge Ellis said one was required so the board could hear the recommendations for Matthews’ rehabilitation.

“Without the clarity required from a psychological assessment around his risk and his rehabilitative path, we could not be satisfied that the [potential parole location] is anywhere near enough to meet Mr Matthews’ risk.

“Mr Matthews was assessed before sentence at above average risk. Nothing has yet been done to reduce that risk. There are factors in evidence regarding his personality characteristics which are also relevant to risk. His performance on bail conditions gives no confidence that he can be trusted to commit fully to the rehabilitation necessary outside the structure of the prison.

“While untreated, and with a lack of clarity around his risk, we are satisfied that Mr Matthews continues to pose an undue risk to the safety of the community.”

The board denied parole, noting the next hearing will be in September.

In submissions to the board, the victim’s mother asked the panel to consider what it meant to release someone like Matthews back into the community.

“As you are aware, he has been diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder. When I first heard this diagnosis, I wasn’t sure what it really meant, but after researching it myself, my concern only deepened - a rapist that has a lack of empathy, disregard for others, and manipulative behaviour is a very scary combination,” she said.

It was not about whether Matthews had “done his time”, but whether he had done the work to make sure he never hurt someone else.

“Noah had plenty of chances to show he was sorry. He didn’t take a single one,” she said.

“The only time he apologised was at sentencing, and let’s be honest, that was just to try and get a lighter sentence.”

She said Matthews had access to rehabilitation services and did not take them.

“Instead, he just kept breaking his bail conditions - 47 times.”

She questioned what support would be in place if he was paroled to make sure he did not rape anyone else.

“[My daughter] and I have already lost so much because of him. I don’t want another person to suffer the way she has.”

