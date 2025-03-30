Authorities have launched a crackdown on social media influencers promoting offshore online casinos, warning they face hefty fines if they fail to remove the illegal content.
The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said it had issued its first-ever takedown notices amid a surge in influencers promoting overseas gambling operators.
Director of gambling regulatory services Vicki Scott told RNZ influencers had been partnering with overseas-based online casinos, promoting the sites with live streaming, promotional giveaways and links to their websites.
The Government was now moving to regulate the online casino gambling industry for the first time, offering up 15 licences which would be sold off at auction in a new market expected to launch in February 2026.
The new operators, expected to mostly be foreign-owned multinational gambling companies, would be able to advertise for the first time.
The Problem Gambling Foundation said that would result in a bombardment of advertising, and called for a ban on all gambling promotion in New Zealand.