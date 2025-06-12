People can access KiwiSaver retirement funds in significant financial hardship, including to pay for food, power or palliative care.

In social media videos, people spoke about using their KiwiSaver to make withdrawals for a car, gastric surgery and even a move to Australia.

The “how to guide” videos are littered across social media platforms. In one six-minute TikTok guide, the user explained how to falsely prove you were in hardship.

“You need to apply through a loan company and get a decline letter... once you have that decline letter it lets the application know you looked for funds elsewhere.”

Another user urged people to ignore the guidelines laid out in the application, encouraging people to create extra expenses to put their finances in the red.

“If you come up positive, that’s all good, but you need to go and find another quote.

“You need to find another expense... get that number into a negative so you have more of an opportunity to get the amount that you want.”

KiwiSaver Fisher Funds general manager David Boyle told Checkpoint the videos are a concern.

“Some of that information that I’ve seen and heard just then on TikTok is disturbing.”

Boyle said those who are trying to “game” the system should think about what they are doing.

“It’s actually going to be impacting those that really, really need it,” Boyle said.

“They could be putting a lot more of our transactions into the system that aren’t necessarily going to be approved anyway.”

He said an increase in applications could slow down the process for those in need.

“Influencers on TikTok are giving really poor advice and actually advice that is not appropriate ... they could be clogging the system.”

He said the hardship fund is designed for people who really need it and should be used in situations where they cannot mitigate essential costs.

“They’re going to be in a situation where they can’t maintain their home or their debt is going to put them into a position that is going to put them into a far worse situation.”

Boyle said it was important to remember these claims were coming out of people’s retirement fund and taking away from their future investment.

Like Inland Revenue, Fisher Funds had also dealt with an increase in hardship withdrawals.

Boyle said it’s unclear how much impact the videos were having on the increase.

“It’s probably fair to say that they are having an impact, but just what size of that impact? It would be very hard to tell.”

