Social media videos show how to falsely claim KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals, raising concerns about legitimacy. Photo / Getty Images
By Checkpoint, RNZ
Videos filled with hacks and tips on how to falsely take claims out of your retirement fund are cropping up across social media, sparking concerns around whether hardship claims are being used for legitimate reasons.
A record number of hardship withdrawals have been taken out from KiwiSaverin the past year.
A fund manager told Checkpoint there are a multitude of social media videos full of workarounds to help people qualify for hardship withdrawals and effectively game the system.
Inland Revenue figures show between July 2024 and April 2025, more than $389 million was taken out of KiwiSaver for financial hardship reasons. That’s up from $300m in the year before.