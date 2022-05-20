A schoolgirl suffered cuts after this morning's tornado flung wood through this second-storey window in Levin. Photo / Supplied

A schoolgirl suffered cuts after this morning's tornado flung wood through this second-storey window in Levin. Photo / Supplied

A shaken mother of three has recalled the horror of when the tornado which carved a path of destruction through Levin careered into her house - in the process leaving her eldest daughter bloodied and terrified.

Numerous houses and businesses were damaged by the wild weather which hit Levin this morning, with the most extreme being a tornado.

Jen Geraghty told the Herald a large piece of wood flew at her 10-year old's bedroom window on the second storey of their house as she got ready for school, showering her in glass that cut her back and legs.

The Geraghtys were one of many in Levin awoken by the tornado as it ripped through the town; downing trees and powerlines, removing roofs from houses and causing other extensive, widespread damage.

As the family were getting ready for their day, Geraghty said the house started shaking as if they were in an earthquake.

She said she went to check on her oldest and youngest daughters who were in the elder girl's bedroom getting ready after the shaking began when she saw the large piece of wood spinning in circles in the air outside the bedroom.

"My youngest ran out of the room, and as I grabbed my oldest to pull her away the wood hit the window, and at the same time the power went out, so I couldn't see how much damage had really been done," she said.

Jen Geraghty and her daughters were left shaken by this morning's tornado in Levin. Photo / Supplied

Massive shards of glass landed beside the pair as she pulled her daughter out of the room in a hurry, and gathered the rest of her daughters.

Having only the light of a phone, she huddled on the lower level of their home with her three crying and distraught young daughters as she tried to assess the eldest's injuries.

"It was a double-glazed window, so there was so much glass, it was everywhere.

"All in her hair, in her clothes, stuck into her back and legs, there was so much blood, I felt awful for her. I was begging for the sun to come up."

The house was still shaking badly, so they stayed huddled until Geraghty noticed others on the streets and asked them for help.

One neighbour, who was a nurse, was able to remove some shards before the ambulances arrived and looked over the 10-year-old.

Thankfully she did not need stitches for any of her cuts.

Roofing iron covers children's bikes at the Geraghty household in Levin. Photo / Supplied

As the sun rose, the extent of the damage to the rest of the house became apparent including a large portion of guttering being removed and most of the outdoor furniture being destroyed.

However, Geraghty said she got off lightly in terms of house damage compared to some of her neighbours.

"Through the hole in my daughter's bedroom, I could see two houses in front of us that no longer had roofs, the house beside us had most of its roof tiles missing, the whole thing was just surreal."

Geraghty said she is thankful for her community on Park Ave, who checked in on her, and brought her children toys and food to cheer them up and help settle them.

However, she said it may be a while before the girls feel safe again.