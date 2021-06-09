'Snow will come': Cardrona delays start until next week

The first significant snowfall of the 2021 season at Cardrona. Photo / Cardrona Alpine Resorts

Cardrona skifield has delayed opening for skiing and snowboarding this Saturday until next week because there is not enough snow.

Wayfare Group's Cardrona- Treble Cone skifields general manager Bridget Legnavsky said today that although the snow base was 15cm, it was not deep enough for grooming or snow sports action.

However, the skifield would still open as scheduled this weekend for sightseeing, meals, shopping and hiking, she said.

The mountain would be closed between Monday and Thursday next week while staff prepared for lower temperatures and snow-making before the planned opening on Friday, June 18.

''One of the things we do know is that the snow will come,'' Legnavsky said.

Cardrona communications media executive Jen Houltham said temperatures were looking much colder from early next week.

''We should be able to get a decent amount of snowmaking done to open for skiing and snowboarding next Friday,'' Houltham said.

Treble Cone near Wanaka, is scheduled to open on June 25.

NZSki.com fields are also scheduled to open soon.

Mt Hutt, in Canterbury, opens from Friday; Coronet Peak, at Queenstown, from June 19; and The Remarkables, near Queenstown, from June 26.

Coronet Peak has received 22cm of snow this season, but none in the past week. It has a 0cm snow base, according to its website, and is waiting for colder temperatures next week so snowmaking can begin.

The Remarkables has a 10-20cm snow base, but has not had any snow in the past week and is also waiting for good snowmaking conditions, according to its website.

Mt Hutt, however, has received 70cm in the past week and has a snow base of between 30cm to 80cm.