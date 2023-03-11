Legendary US rapper Snoop Dogg landing in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

It’s a huge night for international acts across Auckland with Snoop Dogg, My Chemical Romance and the Backstreet Boys all performing at separate venues across the city.

Snoop Dogg touched down in Aotearoa earlier this week and will take over the Trusts Arena, playing to a crowd of 15,000 while US emo icons My Chemical Romance will perform their sold-out show to 17,500 at Western Springs.

Legendary US rapper Snoop Dogg landing in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Snoop Dogg landing in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The Backstreet Boys will perform all the hits millennials know and love at Spark Arena – which has also sold out and will fill with 12,000 fans.

It’s a long-awaited night for My Chemical Romance buffs, who have waited since 2020 to see the rockers.

My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. Photo / Richard Robinson

The concert was initially scheduled for March 15, 2020 – but of course, Covid-19 dashed those plans.

Snoop Dogg was also scheduled to perform earlier, with his initial concert booked for November 2022, but this was put on ice as the rapper had “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

All in all, Tāmaki Makaurau will be taken over by thousands of eager music fans, all keen to get their boogie on.

With so many people moving around the city, some public transport will be free for punters – those going to My Chemical Romance and Snoop Dogg can just show their ticket on the bus or train and ride for free – however Backstreet Boys fans will not have the same privilege.

The Backstreet Boys will play Auckland's Spark Arena tonight.

Some train lines in Auckland are still down due to improvement work and buses will replace these instead.

On the southern (operating on eastern line) line, buses will replace trains between Britomart and Newmarket and on the western line buses will replace trains between Britomart and Swanson.

Passengers will be boarded on a first-come, first-served basis – so it’s recommended to get in early and be prepared for some delays.