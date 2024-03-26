The search for survivors continues after Baltimore bridge collapse, Auckland Airport’s new $300m transport hub and the Government set to unveil its economic plan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A detector dog has foiled an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine into Rimutaka Prison.

The dog, Bart, was helping his handler with a routine search of incoming property at the Upper Hutt prison earlier this month when he made the find.

During the search, Bart gave a strong indication on a box of sneakers and would not leave the box alone, Corrections said in a statement.

Several bags of drugs were found in the sneakers, which were being brought into Rimutaka Prison. Photo / Corrections

His handler, John Thorne, began manually searching the shoes, carefully checking all of the usual cavities for concealment. However, he did not find anything of concern.

“Bart was adamant that he was right, so I knew I needed to keep searching,” Thorne said. “I checked the padding around the heel and then I felt an inconsistency.

“I ripped open that cavity and found a bag of white powder. I then felt the padding on the other side of the shoe and I felt a similar inconsistency. I checked the other shoe and it was the same on both sides.”

The incident was immediately reported to police and the substances were collected to be tested.

Police have since confirmed the contraband as two small bags of methamphetamine about 2.5g, and four larger bags of cocaine, about 22.5g.

“I trusted my dog and so I couldn’t accept that there was nothing there,” Thorne said.

“Let this be a clear message to anyone attempting to bring in or send any contraband to our sites – you will be caught.

Detector dog Bart would not leave the sneakers alone during the routine search. Photo / Corrections

“There is no place for drugs in prison. They create a more dangerous working environment for our staff, and prevent prisoners from engaging in rehabilitation, education and employment opportunities.”

Corrections places significant emphasis on the prevention and detection of contraband introduction in prisons and work to stay a step ahead of new methods used to introduce contraband into prisons.

A range of methods are used at prisons across New Zealand to prevent drugs, weapons, cellphones and other prohibited items from entering. They include 22 operational detector dog handlers operating 26 dogs across the country, X-ray technology, telephone monitoring of prisoners’ calls and single points of entry to sites.

