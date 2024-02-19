Roland McKop, 45, has admitted seven charges in the Hamilton District Court relating to meeting and paying for sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl. Photo / File / 123rf

Warning: This story contains disturbing content

A 45-year-old man told a young girl he met on Snapchat that he wanted to be her “sugar daddy” and offered to pay her $250 for monthly liaisons.

Roland McKop discovered the girl was only 13 while messaging her on Snapchat and told her he was in his “30s”.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court last month when he pleaded guilty to seven charges including five of doing an indecent act with a girl under 16, having communication with a girl under 16 with intent to meet her, and entering into a contract with a person under 16 to provide sexual services to him.

McKop added the victim as a friend on Snapchat on January 11, last year, and they began chatting.

During the conversation, there was a game involving McKop guessing the victim’s age. She confirmed she was 13.

McKop didn’t want to tell her his name or age but eventually told her he was in his mid-30s and told her that he wanted to be her “sugar daddy”.

He then tried to establish some rules around that; namely, meeting once a month and he would pay her $250 and occasionally also bring her a gift.

The victim’s mother didn’t have a lot of money so the victim took a chance and agreed to meet at 3pm the next day, at a spot just out of Hamilton.

The teen walked there while McKop drove. He then messaged her telling her that he wanted to “do it” in his car but she said ‘no’ as she didn’t want to get kidnapped.

It was then agreed they would both meet in the bushes.

The victim had a blanket and laid it down for them.

McKop began kissing her. She had never kissed anyone before so he taught her how to kiss and use her tongue.

He then put his hand up her T-shirt to feel her chest and got her to lie down on her back.

The victim covered her face as she felt embarrassed and McKop carried out a sexual act.

He then asked if he could have sex with her, to which she said ‘no’. He tried to insert himself but was unsuccessful.

The victim asked if there was any other way to get money and he told her that they could do “everything else except sex”.

He paid her $250 and they both left.

That afternoon, McKop messaged her thanking her and saying he wanted to do it again sometime.

He also told her that his penis was the “perfect size” and that it “nearly goes in”.

Judge Cocurullo convicted McKop and also revoked his bail.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing in April.

