Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Snake found in Christchurch traveller’s luggage after holiday in Bali

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Search for Tom Phillips: Police avoid confrontation & Transmission Gully rushed.

A Christchurch traveller returned from Bali with more than just souvenirs after a live snake was discovered wrapped around a jandal inside their suitcase.

Biosecurity New Zealand sent trained handlers to a Christchurch property today after a small snake was discovered in the suitcase of a traveller recently returned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save