Snake found in Christchurch traveller’s luggage after holiday in Bali

A Christchurch traveller returned from Bali with more than just souvenirs after a live snake was discovered wrapped around a jandal inside their suitcase.

Biosecurity New Zealand sent trained handlers to a Christchurch property today after a small snake was discovered in the suitcase of a traveller recently returned from Bali.

Wendy McDonald, the organisation’s manager of biosecurity surveillance and incursion, said a very small live snake was found wrapped around the toe of a jandal.

Preliminary identification by a specialist suggested it was a wolf snake, which is a type of non-venomous boa.

The snake would be humanely euthanised, McDonald said.