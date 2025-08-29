“Each year, we detect one or two snakes at post-border locations, with more typically intercepted at the border.
“These are usually non-venomous and often arrive dead due to cargo treatment.”
She said Biosecurity NZ responded to any alert as quickly as possible, including dispatching trained handlers to detection sites.
“Our handlers undergo intensive training, including specialist instruction in Australia, where they work with live snakes under expert supervision.”
The training is refreshed every two years.
