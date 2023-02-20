Skateboarder Alex Bladen took on on Crown Range between Queenstown and Wanaka in just under four minutes, reaching speeds of just over 90kmh. Video / Supplied

Most people cross the Crown Range road by car, but for Alex Bladen a skateboard is much more enticing.

Bladen, 25, skateboarded down the Queenstown-to-Wanaka stretch earlier this month in just under four minutes, reaching speeds of just over 90km/h.

He had been skating for 10 years, he said. While the sport could be dangerous, there was a lot of risk mitigation and management involved.

He only skateboarded on roads he was comfortable with and always wore safety gear.

Alex Bladen skateboards down the Crown Range in February 2023. Photo / Supplied / ODT

“Skating down the Crown Range really wasn’t that bad at all as it’s a very smooth road and the corners are easy to handle.”

He could only skateboard the road at dawn as it was busy during the day.

“It’s also much more scenic at that time too.”

To stay smooth he needed to be 100 per cent confident in his skills and trust that he could do it, he said.

There were no incidents during his skate.

He and his friends checked the road beforehand to make sure it was safe and suited to his skill level.

Spotters were placed at various corners on the way down.

He used a good-quality skateboard and proper safety equipment.

Two friends, who followed him down the hill by car, filmed the trip.

The full video of his descent is on his YouTube channel.

- Tim Scott - PIJF cadet reporter



