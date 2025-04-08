Advertisement
New Zealand

Smoke seen across the city following house fire in Christchurch

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Two people were treated after a house fire in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Two people were treated after a house fire in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are on the scene of a significant house fire in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls to a house fire on Hereford Street at around 9am.

A Herald photographer on the scene said smoke could be seen from the city, and flames were visible when he arrived.

“The homeowners are very emotional. I can see one woman being treated for burns and a baby also being assessed by ambulance,” he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the fire was notified at 9.12am.

The ambulance service transported two patients, both in moderate condition, to Christchurch Hospital.

Smoke from a house fire on Christchurch's Hereford St could be seen from the city. Photo / George Heard
Smoke from a house fire on Christchurch's Hereford St could be seen from the city. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency sent two crews to the scene, where a unit in a block of flats was on fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald the fire, primarily in the upstairs section of the home, has been mostly contained.

Police are also on the scene assisting Fire and Emergency in determining the cause.

A family visibly shaken following a house fire on Christchurch's Hereford St. Photo / George Heard
A family visibly shaken following a house fire on Christchurch's Hereford St. Photo / George Heard


