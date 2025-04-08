Two people were treated after a house fire in Christchurch this morning. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are on the scene of a significant house fire in Christchurch.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls to a house fire on Hereford Street at around 9am.

A Herald photographer on the scene said smoke could be seen from the city, and flames were visible when he arrived.

“The homeowners are very emotional. I can see one woman being treated for burns and a baby also being assessed by ambulance,” he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the fire was notified at 9.12am.