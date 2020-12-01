'Smoke in cockpit'; Emergency services on standby at Hamilton Airport

A plane has been forced to return to Hamilton Airport. Photo / File

A plane believed to have reported smoke in the cockpit has landed safely at Hamilton Airport.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified at 8.20am of a "situation" involving an incoming flight to the airport.

She said they had been told there was "an issue" with the flight, but did not know exactly what the issue was.

As a result, police were on put on standby at the airport, she said.

"It has since landed safely and without incident. All passengers are off."

Police said the aircraft landed about 8.30am.

Newshub had earlier reported there was smoke in the plane's cockpit.

According to Flight Radar, the flight was NZ5813, an ATR 72-600 aircraft. Roughly 20 minutes into the flight, the plane turned back to Hamilton, Newshub reported.