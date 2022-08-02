Smoke billows across the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Auckland motorists are being warned to take extra care after a house fire sent smoke billowing across a busy motorway.

Video released by Waka Kotahi showed vehicles disappearing into a thick cloud of smoke on the city's Southwestern Motorway.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 11:20AM

Due to a house fire smoke is affecting visibility on the Southwestern Mwy near Coronation Rd/Mahunga Dr. Please take extra care. ^TP pic.twitter.com/TNE12HhDG6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 2, 2022

The fire in Māngere follows earlier disruption that saw two crashes block the right southbound lane of the Southwestern Motorway near the Mahunga Dr off-ramp.

Motorists were asked to delay their journey or expect long southbound delays from Maioro St until scenes were cleared earlier today.

