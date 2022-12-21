Smoke billows from metal processing plant after machine catches fire in East Auckland

Smoke billows from a scrap metal processing plant in Papakura, Auckland. Photo / Simeon Brown via Twitter

Smoke has been seen billowing from a metal processing plant in Papakura this afternoon after a piece of machinery caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were first alerted to the blaze on Hunua Rd about 2.30pm.

Large blaze towards Mt Wellington as seen from my office in Pakuranga. Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/9IixM2Gx5Y — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) December 21, 2022

It was discovered that a metal shredding machine had caught fire when crews arrived, the spokesperson said.

The blaze was quickly controlled by firefighters and, as of 4pm, only two trucks remained on the scene dampening hotspots.