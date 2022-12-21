Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Smoke billows from metal processing plant after machine catches fire in East Auckland

NZ Herald
Smoke billows from a scrap metal processing plant in Papakura, Auckland. Photo / Simeon Brown via Twitter

Smoke has been seen billowing from a metal processing plant in Papakura this afternoon after a piece of machinery caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were first alerted to the blaze on Hunua Rd about 2.30pm.

It was discovered that a metal shredding machine had caught fire when crews arrived, the spokesperson said.

The blaze was quickly controlled by firefighters and, as of 4pm, only two trucks remained on the scene dampening hotspots.

