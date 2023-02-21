Smoke billows from Christchurch home as firefighters respond

A steaming property in east Christchurch prompted a heavy emergency service turnout this afternoon. Video / NZ Herald

A smoking property in east Christchurch prompted a heavy emergency service turnout this afternoon.

At least four firetrucks, along with multiple police units and ambulance, swamped Rudds Rd in Linwood shortly after 12.30pm after reports of a house fire on the street.

Smoke could be seen piling out of the property’s windows and roof, covering nearby properties.

A huddle of residents and locals was seen standing opposite the property.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson told the Herald the property in question was well-alight when crews arrived around 12.15pm.

An hour later, crews had the blaze under control and contained - there is still no notice yet that the fire is completely extinguished.

Four crews - 16 firefighters - responded to the fire, the crews coming from Anzac Station, Christchurch and Woolston.

The property in question was on the corner of Rudds Rd, facing Linfield Park and neighbouring Linwood Rugby Club.

Firefighters wore tactical gear as they entered the property and took surveillance of any fire damage.

It comes during one of Christchurch’s hotter summer days, where the temperature sits at 31C.

One neighbour who lives around the corner from the property said he had his windows and door open to let out the heat, when he began to smell smoke.

“I came out of the house to take a look, you could just see smoke billowing out,” he said.

“Didn’t expect so many police and firefighters here, though.”

The section of suburban road is currently closed to the public while fire units attend.