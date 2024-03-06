Fears of a health worker exodus as Kiwis are tempted across the ditch, more details emerge on the Government’s youth boot camps and how much ignoring your Kiwisaver could be costing you in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Don’t be fooled by the size of pocket rocket Hawke’s Bay dressage combination Maddy Bostock and Kendra Park Sirocco when they trot into the arena at the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show.

At 11, Maddy is the youngest by quite some way in the FEI pony classes at the show, and at 13 hands high, Rocky – as he’s known by his mates – is the smallest. Her other competition pony Rotherwood Peep to the Stars isn’t a lot bigger either.

The Bostock name is far better known in showing circles through their KS Stud which was started by Maddy’s mum Sarah and her sister Kimberley about 20 years ago. The aim of the stud is simple – to breed beautiful ponies that are versatile and safe for children to ride.

Maddy has grown up around HOY, with her first outing as a 5-year-old. Her best result to date is picking up the runner-up Lead Rein Pony of the Year award when 7. The three cancelled show years has meant she has missed her lead rein and first year ridden classes but it was Covid that saw her switch to dressage.

Maddy Bostock (left) with pony Rotherwood Peep to the Stars and her coach, Holly Leach, on HPE Barbados. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sarah has been competing at HOY for many years and has won several young stock pony of the year crowns, with her KS ponies often in the money.

While she won’t be competing this year, others will be showing her ponies.

“This year is all about Maddy,” Sarah said. There’s a lot to be organised and Sarah, being the queen of turn out, will be making sure Maddy and her ponies are picture-perfect.

Maddy turned to dressage when showing events were in short supply during Covid times. Her coach Holly Leach is an accomplished dressage rider, and everything just fell into place.

Kendra Park Sirocco is a 17-year-old Australian Welsh pony who has competed at a high level, and this season is contesting level five with his young charge and the FEI Pony classes at HOY. That means the two are up against adults on rather large warmbloods much of the season.

The youngster rode her first pony FEI class as a 10-year-old. In most countries the age limit is 12-16, but New Zealand allows them a little younger, and a little older. The catch is the tests all have to be ridden from memory which is challenging when you are so young.

Recently the combination placed third on countback at the National Championships, so all fingers and toes are crossed for a good result.

Maddy will ride English import Rotherwood Peep to the Stars in the pony level two classes. She was brought in as a broodmare but coincidently was having a couple of years off right when Maddy needed another pony. The two have clicked and Maddy has trained her through from being a green pony to level two.

Dressage has proved a good fit for Maddy who is very analytical. Competing constantly against older riders has taught her plenty of resilience.

“As a showing rider she was used to winning trophies, ribbons, rugs and garlands, but she wants to do the harder stuff now. It is all about the long game for her,” Sarah said.

That said, she does still have a few starts in showing, and will contest her rider class at HOY.

Horses are not Maddy’s only passion. She plays water polo competitively, does swim training and is very focused on her school work.

“I am incredibly proud of what she is doing. She is so dedicated about it all. She is a good wee rider and the other young riders are all so encouraging – it is lovely to see,” Sarah said.

She said there is a buzz of excitement about HOY that the family loves. “I love that it is all so horsey. We love watching the other stuff we don’t see so much like jumping, games, eventing and other breeds. Just everything is there and everyone is so happy. All that hard work to get there is done. It is exciting and exhausting at the same time.”

* The show runs at Hastings’ Tōmoana Showgrounds until March 10.