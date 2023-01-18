The bullet came through the family's lliving room window while the Mum and two young kids were inside. Photo / Supplied

A slug gun bullet smashed through one Auckland family’s house yesterday afternoon, leaving the parents and their young children terrified.

The mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, was sitting in her Mount Albert home lounge with her two youngest children, 3 and 5, when she heard glass shattering.

“All of a sudden it just came straight through the window beside us, at first I thought it was a bird,” the mum told the Herald.

When she went outside to investigate, she heard two more shots and realised it may be something more sinister.

She returned inside to make sure her kids were safe and not near any windows, and discovered the silver bullet in the netting that covered the now-broken window.

“I told the kids to get on the ground just in case.”

The police have since confirmed that the bullet came from a slug gun. She believes it might have been a kid playing around rather than a more menacing alternative.

The mum is worried about what might have happened if her young children were looking out the window when the bullet came through.

“It was very scary, even if it was a kid, it’s super dangerous that they are going around playing with these [slug] guns,” she said.

“If my daughter or son had been looking out the window it could’ve gone straight into their eye or something, it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The mum wanted to bring awareness to other parents about this and hopes other families are not subjected to the same frightening experience.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of the damaged window at the address yesterday and would be conducting further inquiries.