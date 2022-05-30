Slips and some areas getting 40mm of rain in half an hour as heavy rain batters the North Island

There is a large slip blocking Tuateawa Road just north of Tuateawa and Little Bay. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

There is a large slip blocking Tuateawa Road just north of Tuateawa and Little Bay. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

A heavy rain warning is in place in the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty as downpours continue to hit parts of the North Island.

MetService has also listed a severe thunderstorm watch for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupo.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/BDB0yRAlwJ pic.twitter.com/vxCldUu7u7 — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) May 30, 2022

Thames-Coromandel District Council has warned residents Kennedy Bay Rd is closed due to surface flooding and a large slip blocking Tuateawa Rd just north of Tuateawa and Little Bay.

"The slip is approximately 1km north of Waihirere Drive. Our roading contractor Ventia is sending a crew out there now. At this stage we are hoping to have the road back open to one lane by the end of the day," the council said online.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said from 12.30pm to 1pm today Whitianga received 40mm of rain.

Fernandes said the wild weather is the result of low pressure from the west of the country combining with a warm humid air mass, producing very wet weather in some places.

While Northland and Auckland bore the brunt of it last night and this morning, the heavy rainfall has moved east and is mainly affecting the Coromandel.

Visual depiction of the line of 'training' heavy showers / thunderstorms.



Flash flooding is possible near the line of intense rain. pic.twitter.com/2kWXH4h7oi — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2022

While the majority of the rainfall has moved on from Auckland, Fernandes said there was still the possibility of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

UPDATE 1:15PM

The northbound exit-only lane to Redoubt Rd remains blocked as response crews tend to the flooding. Redoubt Rd northbound off-ramp remains available. Continue to expect some delays through the area. ^LB https://t.co/eTAGEzn6w6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 30, 2022

Earlier today an Auckland motorway was flooded after a band of torrential rain.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes told the Herald the Harbour Bridge saw gusts of up to 80km/h in the early hours of the morning, and the rest of Auckland should batten down the hatches as the wild weather continues.

By mid-morning flooding on State Highway 1 near the East Tamaki off-ramp had forced the closure of the northbound lane, and motorists were being urged to expect delays and drive carefully.

Thames Civil Defence controller Garry Towler is urging people to be cautious.

"We still have a lot of rain in the forecast today for both sides of the Coromandel, so keep vigilant, especially on the roads as surface flooding and slips are likely."

MetService says a severe weather warning was in place from 6pm last night through to 9am today.

Warm, humid air is moving over Aotearoa, and is not only bringing wet weather to some areas but also unseasonably warm conditions to many places.

Here's a look at temperatures for tomorrow - not too shabby for the last day of meteorological autumn!

More at https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/vRgDNYmDig — MetService (@MetService) May 30, 2022

Motorists on State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge are being warned of possible flooding, slips or fallen trees.

Waka Kotahi said those driving need to be prepared for "hazardous" conditions.