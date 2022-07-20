SH35, left and centre, and SH2, right, are among the roads closed in the region. Photo / Supplied

Several state highways in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel are closed due to slips and repair work.

State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne is now officially closed after crumbling into a river due to the extreme weather.

The highway at Motu River collapsed along the centre line last night with the eastbound lane falling into the river. Traffic had been reduced to a single lane due to the large crack in the road since Monday.

SH2 OPOTIKI TO MATAWAI - SLIP - 6:10AM

Due to a slip, the road is CLOSED between Opotiki and Matawai

SH2 between Ōpōtiki and Matawai has also been closed since 3am today following one large and two smaller slips in the Waioeka Gorge.

It's estimated around 200 tonnes of earth has come down onto the road between Matawai and Ōpōtiki, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

Contractors have been working to clear the road since first light.

As this was the detour for SH35 – there is now no suitable detour.

A large slip has also closed SH25 between Coromandel and Whitianga in the Te Rerenga area.

SH36 TAURANGA TO NGONGOTAHA - PLANNED CLOSURE

To effect emergency repairs at the Mangapouri Bridge #SH36 will be CLOSED from 10am TODAY (Thu 21 July) until approx 7pm on Friday 22 July.

The Tauranga Direct Rd will close from 10am today until Friday afternoon for emergency repairs on the Mangapouri Bridge.

Contractors are repairing an uneven surface on the bridge with the alternative route SH2 and SH33 through Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa.

Traffic is down to one eastbound and one westbound lane and a 50km/h speed restriction is in place near the Kaimai Range summit on SH29 where culvert repair work is being carried out.

The restrictions are expected to be in place this week while contractors establish the extent of the culvert dislodgement and blockages.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager for maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell, said the Bay of Plenty and East Coast state highway network had been hit hard by the recent severe weather with slips, drop-outs and flooding.

"We encourage everyone to take extra care when driving, watch for hazards, adjust their speed and check our Journey Planner map before heading off so they know which routes are affected."