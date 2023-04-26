He jumped in an effort to raise $300,000 for Hato Hone St John.

That’s how 96-year-old Greenwood Park resident John Rowlandson has described the “magic” feeling of skydiving.

Rowlandson and his 94-year-old friend Jean Crabtree are two of 18 individuals who jumped out of a plane in Tauranga on Tuesday in an effort to raise $300,000 for Hato Hone St John.

Months ago Crabtree, who led the initiative, decided the money raised would go towards a new ambulance.

Greenwood Park residents, extended family and staff - aged between 14 and 96 - took part in the skydive.

On the day hundreds of village residents joined the group at Skydive Tauranga to enjoy the spectacle.

So far roughly $100,000 had been raised for Tauranga first responders and the group would spend the next month or so appealing for the remainder of the money.

Crabtree said the skydive was “a piece of cake”.

“There’s nothing to it - there is a lot of hype out there that you are very brave and it’s scary. It’s not scary. You haven’t got time to feel scared.”

The idea to fundraise emerged after Crabtree saw an ambulance with another retirement village’s name branded on it. She was determined to do the same for Greenwood Park.

She started the birthday tradition of skydiving for the first time at 85 and did it again five years later. Afterwards, she decided to rally a large group to jump together the year of her 95th birthday.

That’s when the idea “exploded”, and it was suggested she use the opportunity to raise funds for a good cause.

Crabtree praised the “amazing” organising committee who had put in many hours of work to help her idea come to life.

She said she was also lucky enough to have three generations of the family take part in the skydive - including her 14-year-old great-granddaughter.

Previously asked why St John was the charity of choice, she replied: “If you saw the number of times the ambulance comes into Greenwood Park - you wouldn’t ask that question.”

John Rowlandson during the skydive. Photo / Skydive Tauranga

Rowlandson, an avid Scottish country dancer, said he had trouble sleeping on Tuesday night as he was reliving the moment “thinking about how wonderful it was”.

Describing the feeling of his first skydive, Rowlandson said he felt “so confident, happy and at ease”.

“I was quite surprised really. It was just lovely.

“It was just like sitting in an armchair, looking out the window at a beautiful view.”

Rowlandson said he was able to do two somersaults during the skydive which reminded him of his childhood days when he did gymnastics.

Greenwood Park village chairman Derek Dean told the Bay of Plenty Times Crabtree and Rowlandson were the “stars of the day”.

Dean expected people would continue to donate to the cause for “quite some time” to help them reach the $300,000 mark.

Jean Crabtree skydiving for charity.

Hato Hone St John’s head of fundraising Leanne Tiscornia said Crabtree was an inspiration to many.

“Her enthusiasm and courage to inspire so many of her friends and family to take part in this event are heart-warming.

“Her love for life and desire to prove that anyone can achieve anything regardless of their age is truly moving. We are very grateful to Jean and the other skydivers who took part in this challenge in the name of Hato Hone St John.”

Everyone taking part in the challenge paid for their own jump fee and all funds raised will go directly to St John.

People can donate to the cause on the Sky Dive 95 website.