NZ Herald property editor Anne Gibson told The Front Page she has spoken to chief operating officer Callum Mallett, who said the company is talking to the Gambling Commission about exact dates.

“He did say that it would be a Monday to Friday. We wondered if it would occur over a weekend, but no.

“And as I understand it, there will be discussions between the company and the Gambling Commission over the next month about exactly when this will occur. It applies solely to the SkyCity Auckland Casino premises,” Gibson said.

The SkyCity hotels, restaurants, bars, Sky Tower, theatre, and everything outside the gaming areas will remain open. All staff will be rostered on as usual.

“Not having the casino operating could potentially reduce the customer foot traffic in that area. Those businesses are separate and are not controlled by the gambling laws that only apply to the casino,” Gibson said.

This latest development is based on the identified failings of the Auckland Host Responsibility Programme.

“This relates to our obligations around host responsibility – essentially, how we look after our customers to protect them from gambling harm,” Mallett said.

Gibson said Mallett told her the team is gutted that the business had not complied and the company had failed the customer.

“He said for that they were deeply sorry and they were being rightfully held to account as a business. He said it was a disappointing day for SkyCity because they don’t turn up to work each day to cause harm. They turn up to give people a fun, exciting entertainment offering.”

SkyCity chairman Julian Cook in a statement said the SkyCity Board, executive and entire team are wholly committed to doing better and building back trust.

“It is clear that historically SkyCity’s focus, resources, and investment have fallen short of what was required of the business. This is not acceptable and, as part of meeting our regulatory obligations and wider social licence to operate, we are committed to fully addressing this,” Cook said.

As part of its push to better protect customers, SkyCity has implemented facial recognition technology across the business, including at ATMs at SkyCity’s Auckland and Hamilton properties.

It will also introduce 100% carded, account-based play next year that will allow both the customer and company to monitor how long someone has been playing and when they need to take a break.

If they play for too long, the card will disconnect and they won’t be able to continue playing.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about what SkyCity is doing to better look after its patrons.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.



