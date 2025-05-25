“Work out 400 people with an average of $100 taken from their accounts - that’s a lot of money Sky has in their accounts over a weekend.”
A Sky TV spokesperson said the issue was picked up late Friday.
“Due to a processing error, on Friday a batch of customer credit card payments were implemented in error.
“The team realised the error quickly [within a couple of hours on Friday] and the transactions were cancelled, so we haven’t taken any funds.
“For bank processing reasons they will still appear as ‘pending’ on the credit card statement but all have been cancelled (and no funds taken) and will be cleared when the customer looks at their statement tomorrow.”
Cheetham said though he is generally happy with Sky’s service and the costs, he admits he has had run-ins with Sky TV.
“When we moved to the North Shore we were supposed to have our Sky and Broadband ready on the Thursday and when I contacted them, they had forgot to book it in – so we got it on the Monday,” he said.
“This also happened the second time we moved but I’ve learned to suck it up.”
