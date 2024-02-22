Skoda Superb recall: Police cars at risk of catching fire due to missing part

Skoda Superbs, which are used by New Zealand police, are at risk of catching fire and have been recalled. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Skoda Superbs, which are used by New Zealand police, are at risk of catching fire and have been recalled. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the car models used as police cars in New Zealand has a had recall notice issued because of a fault that can lead to fires.

Skoda New Zealand on February 2 issued a recall notice for Skoda Superbs and Octavias made between 2020 and 2024.

The issue came from a coupling connector lacking a particular part that would protect it from melting, causing brake fluid to leak and starting a fire when hitting a hot engine, the recall notice said.

The problem was identified on “some” vehicles with a direct shift gearbox and electromechanical brake servo.

A police spokesman told the Herald they were aware of the recall notice.

“[We] are working through a list of affected vehicles with Skoda to resolve the issue,” he said.

“The delivery of front-line [police] services is not affected.”

Skoda New Zealand national service manager Paul Varga told Stuff a third of affected models in the police fleet had already been repaired as part of the recall.

Varga told Stuff none of the police cars checked and repaired so far showed signs of damage that would create a fire risk.

He said about 2000 Skoda Superbs and Octavias had been impacted by the recall in New Zealand.

The Superb replaced Holdens as frontline police cars in 2021.

At the time, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the change followed a “rigorous testing and evaluation process”.

It came after General Motors announced it was pulling Holden out of the Australasian market. Police went to tender for a new preferred supplier.

“As well as the Superbs standing out in our evaluation process, Skoda is repeatedly chosen for use as police and emergency services vehicles throughout Europe. It is used in more than 30 jurisdictions, including Austria, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom,” Coster said.







