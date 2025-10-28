Advertisement
Skipper Sean Wilson fined for boat collision near Mount Maunganui

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Ruger was damaged when another boat collided with it in February 2024, near Mount Maunganui. The family on board were injured, and the skipper of the other boat has been fined and ordered to pay reparation. Composite image.

A Tauranga father says his family lost their “happy place” after a beautiful Sunday afternoon on their boat turned into a traumatic memory that continues to haunt them.

The family had earlier enjoyed a picnic on Matakana Island and were fishing near C Beacon, off Mount Maunganui, in February 2024

