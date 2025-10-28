The Ruger was damaged when another boat collided with it in February 2024, near Mount Maunganui. The family on board were injured, and the skipper of the other boat has been fined and ordered to pay reparation. Composite image.
A Tauranga father says his family lost their “happy place” after a beautiful Sunday afternoon on their boat turned into a traumatic memory that continues to haunt them.
The family had earlier enjoyed a picnic on Matakana Island and were fishing near C Beacon, off Mount Maunganui, in February 2024when the man spotted an approaching boat.
It was about 200 or 300m away and continued towards them without slowing down.
The man began to yell to get the skipper’s attention, but the approaching boat still didn’t stop.
The man then reversed, attempting to avoid a collision, but the oncoming boat struck the bow of the family’s boat, the Ruger.
“By slamming our boat hard into reverse and turning to face the danger, I’d instinctively and without hesitation put myself directly between the oncoming boat and my family,” the man said in his victim impact statement, which was read in court recently.
‘Impact was brutal, hard and loud’
On board the other boat, the Dueller, were skipper Sean Wilson and his friend Stephan Mason, who were returning after an afternoon of snorkelling and fishing.
Wilson was fatigued, and thinks he might have fallen asleep.
“Due to my head pain, I had to try and rest my eyes as much as possible. However, every time I did this, I relived the accident,” she said in her victim impact statement.
“The moment of impact and how quickly the accident happened, the moment kept replaying in our heads over and over again.”
She’d suffered nightmares and had difficulty sleeping, tormented by thinking over the worst-case scenario.
“The fact that I was unable to reach [the children before impact] ... I kept replaying in my mind if [my husband] had not reversed the boat in the way he did, we would have experienced a very different reality.”
The boat was ‘our happy place’
The family had only recently been reunited in New Zealand, after having been separated in different countries during Covid.
They’d moved to Tauranga, purchased the boat, and used it over the summer months to create happy memories as a family.
At sentencing, the judge said Mason could not be faulted for responding as he did, as the circumstances “prevented [him] from what would otherwise be a clear response to stay”.
Wilson was charged under the Maritime Transport Act, having failed to take action to avoid a collision, to maintain a proper lookout, and to maintain a safe speed.
Wilson couldn’t remember what happened just before the collision and said it was possible he had fallen asleep.
He co-operated with the investigation and wrote a letter of apology to the skipper of the Ruger.
Judge Paul Geoghegan said at sentencing in the Tauranga District Court last week that it was clear that although Wilson had not intended to cause any harm to the family, “they have suffered significantly, particularly in terms of psychological stress, which is not surprising in the circumstances”.
The judge adopted a starting point of an $8000 fine, before applying a 25% for guilty plea, and a further 10% for Wilson’s co-operation with the authorities and previously clear record.