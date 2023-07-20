A container ship skipper has been fined after maneuvering dangerously close to an East Coast island. Photo / Alex Cairns

The skipper of a container ship has been fined for dangerously navigating his vessel near an East Coast island, running the risk of grounding the ship while the country was in a state of emergency.

The country’s maritime watchdog said had the boat run aground, it could have hampered existing Cyclone Gabrielle rescue efforts.

Spinnaker SW captain Yongyu Li was sentenced yesterday in the Wellington District Court after pleading guilty to one charge of operating a ship in a manner causing unnecessary danger or risk.

According to the facts, the vessel was anchored off the coast of the Mahia Peninsula near Gisborne in February this year. The ship was taking shelter from the incoming cyclone while en route to Tauranga.

As the 175-metre vessel rolled in heavy swells, Li decided to change direction, manoeuvring the large ship close to Portland Island.

“This change in route took the vessel close to shallow water, passing two spots with depths of 9.4 and 10m,” Maritime NZ investigations manager John Maxwell said.

The planned route was supposed to take the ship around Portland Island, leaving enough clearance for anticipated heavy weather.

“This is very shallow for a bulk carrier of this size, and would have only left it with a couple of metres of clearance between the vessel and a potential grounding.

“The decision of Captain Li to alter course without further assessment of whether the route was safe put the crew, vessel, and the environment at risk.

Li was fined $1875 for the breach, which included a 25 per cent sentence discount for an early guilty plea.

The skipper is not the first from the Spinnaker to be charged.

In March 2019, then-captain Jianxi Chen was prosecuted by Maritime NZ after directing his crew to lash down a cargo of logs without adequate protective equipment.

