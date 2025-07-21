Advertisement
Ski group survive avalanche on Mt Ruapehu backcountry, two buried in snow

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A serious avalanche involvement was reported in the Tongariro region on Friday 18 July. Photo / NZ Avalanche Advisory

A group of skiers had to be rescued after triggering an avalanche which buried two people - one who only had their hand protruding from the snow.

The Mountain Safety Council says a party of six was ski touring in the Mt Ruapehu backcountry, near Glacier Knob, when they

