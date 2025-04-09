Six youths escaped from two separate Oranga Tamariki community remand homes in Auckland overnight. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Six youths escaped from two Oranga Tamariki community remand homes in Auckland in two separate, unrelated incidents.

Three had left a residence in Hillsborough and three a residence in Northcote.

Three of the six youths have been located so far.

The six youths were being held in secure residential settings operated by Oranga Tamariki.

Family and community homes manager Natalie Richardson said Oranga Tamariki was advised on April 8 that six young people had absconded from two community remand homes in Auckland in two separate incidents.

“No one was injured during these incidents, and three young people have since been located,” she said.