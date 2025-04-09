Advertisement
Six youths escape from Oranga Tamariki community remand homes in Auckland’s North Shore

NZ Herald
Six youths escaped from two separate Oranga Tamariki community remand homes in Auckland overnight. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Six youths have escaped from two Oranga Tamariki community remand homes in separate, unrelated incidents in Auckland overnight.

The six youths were being held in secure residential settings operated by Oranga Tamariki.

Family and community homes manager Natalie Richardson said Oranga Tamariki was advised on April 8 that six young people had absconded from two community remand homes in Auckland in two separate incidents.

“No one was injured during these incidents, and three young people have since been located,” she said.

“From time to time, young people can abscond from the community remand homes, and once located, these young people are assessed to find the most suitable remand placement option for them, factoring in their absconding.“

Police confirmed they were made aware of the incidents overnight.

“Police were advised by Oranga Tamariki that three young people had left a home in Hillsborough, and another three had left a facility in Northcote,” Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said.

“Inquiries have been under way by our staff across Auckland to locate all six offenders. I can confirm, as a result, three of these youths have so far been located today.”

