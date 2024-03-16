Six young people arrested after Herne Bay ram raid and allegedly fleeing police

The homicide investigation continues after a woman's body was found in Auckland's Gulf Harbour on Tuesday, the first food aid arrives off the coast of Gaza and the Russian election began overnight. Video / NZ Herald

Six young people who allegedly fled from police have been arrested following a ram raid at a business in Auckland early this morning.

“Just after midnight, police responded to reports of the incident on Jervois Rd, where a stolen vehicle has been used to gain entry,” police said about the Herne Bay burglary.

“Those involved are alleged to have entered the premises and taken a number of items before fleeing in a different vehicle.”

One of the vehicles believed to be used during the incident was located a short time later on the Southern Motorway, police said.

“The occupants failed to stop for police before the vehicle was spiked in Manurewa,” police said.

A number of the stolen goods have now been recovered, police said.

A youth is due to appear in Youth Court today on several charges.

Five other youngsters have been referred to Youth Aid.