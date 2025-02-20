The two occupants of that vehicle then jumped into the other vehicle, which took off.

They continued to speed on the motorway towards Waitematā West then left the motorway and travelled through Massey and Henderson, before being spiked on Pomaria Rd.

All six people in the vehicle then fled and tried to escape into a nearby reserve.

However, police were able to take them all into custody using the Police Eagle helicopter and a dog unit.

A 16-year-old was set to appear in the North Shore Youth Court today charged with failing to stop, three counts of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Three youths aged 14-16 were set to appear in the North Shore Youth Court charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old was set to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 15-year-old has also been referred to Youth Aid Services.

