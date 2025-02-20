Advertisement
Six teens arrested after West Auckland police pursuit

NZ Herald
Six youths have been arrested after fleeing police across Auckland, abandoning their stolen vehicle and trying to escape on foot. Video / Hayden Woodward
  • Police took six teens into custody after a vehicle pursuit through West Auckland early this morning.
  • Police were able to take them into custody using the Police Eagle helicopter and dog unit.
  • Multiple teens have been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Six teens were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit through West Auckland early this morning.

Police were alerted to two vehicles travelling together on the motorway towards Te Atatū South about 3am.

After getting on and off the motorway, one of the vehicles was spiked on Wairau Rd.

The two occupants of that vehicle then jumped into the other vehicle, which took off.

They continued to speed on the motorway towards Waitematā West then left the motorway and travelled through Massey and Henderson, before being spiked on Pomaria Rd.

All six people in the vehicle then fled and tried to escape into a nearby reserve.

However, police were able to take them all into custody using the Police Eagle helicopter and a dog unit.

Six youths have been arrested after the tyres on the vehicle they were in were spiked and they tried to escape into a nearby reserve. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A 16-year-old was set to appear in the North Shore Youth Court today charged with failing to stop, three counts of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

Three youths aged 14-16 were set to appear in the North Shore Youth Court charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old was set to appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A 15-year-old has also been referred to Youth Aid Services.

