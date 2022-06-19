People are responding to the incident at Glenfield on Auckland's North Shore.

Six people have been taken into custody tonight after an incident involving multiple BB guns and armed police at a North Shore mall.

Armed officers descended on Glenfield Mall this evening and erected cordons after reports of a person with a firearm.

Comments on social media show shoppers were told there was a "gunman" on the ground floor, and that some people took refuge in a "safe room".

In a statement, police said: "Police received a report that there was a person with what appeared to be a firearm at Glenfield [Mall] about 8pm.

"Police attended and have taken six people into custody and recovered BB guns."

The spokeswoman said police were armed as a precaution.

"There is no indication the BB guns were fired. Cordons were temporarily in place around the mall."

The police Eagle helicopter was initially advised about the incident but did not attend.

A person posted about the incident on Facebook, saying: "Hells bells, apparently someone with a gun at Glenfield Mall, and police helicopter chase with 7 cars close to us. Explains the noisy light in the sky."

Another person posted: "Everyone avoid Glenfield mall at all costs and all surrounding areas!!! We've just left there as we were trying to enter we were informed by the mall security that there are gunman on the ground floor. Check on anyone that may have gone there!"

The person said they had called their daughter and she was okay.

"Still stuck in level 2 at the moment. My poor girl said I'm scared mum.

"My daughter in law there, in a safe room apparently, what a disaster."

