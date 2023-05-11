Six Nomad gang members have been arrested in Patea. Photo / Bevan Conley

Six Nomad gang members have been arrested in Pātea and will face charges including aggravated robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

The men, aged between 19 and 40, were arrested as part of Operation Cobalt.

Five have been remanded in custody.

South Taranaki Response Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ said the arrests were made between March 17 and May 5 May following investigations targeting unlawful conduct by members of the Nomad gang.

The investigations involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad and CIB, and included a number of search warrants.

“Our aim is on reducing the prevalence of this sort of behaviour and those who are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to come to our attention,” Russ said.

The arrests were part of Operation Cobalt police work to target illegal activity by gang members and their associates across New Zealand.

The men are due to appear in Hāwera District Court on May 16 and May 26.

Anyone with more information can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



