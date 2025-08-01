“This was a very complex, difficult investigation, and the prosecution of this group has been one of the more challenging cases for Southland police in recent times.
“This investigation is testament to the fact that everyone can expect to be held to account for violent offending, no matter who you are or who the victims are.
“Our role at the time of these arrests was to help ensure that whānau and household members directly impacted by the arrests were well-supported.
“This involved working alongside our partner agencies to provide them the ongoing support they needed, and to help ensure any further harm and offending was minimised.
“This work is still ongoing, in the form of the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (Rocc) programme, which was launched in Southland in 2023.
“It brings together a range of agencies such as mana whenua, NGO [non-governmental organisation] providers, community representatives, police, and those with lived experience of harm from organised crime.”
Other matters in relation to this operation were still before the courts, Bowman said.