Six members of the Mataura Mongrel Mob have been found guilty after several serious assaults and a kidnapping across Southland in 2022.

Six Mongrel Mob members found guilty after kidnapping and drive-by shootings across Southland

An investigation by Southland police looked into the series of violent offending that took place across several months.

The first incident, in late January 2022, sparked further offences, such as drive-by shootings and violent assaults, which left people with critical injuries, said Inspector Mike Bowman.

A total of 21 people were put before the courts on a range of charges in June 2023 when the investigation ended.

Six of these defendants went on trial in Christchurch on July 1 on a total of 12 charges, including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and injuring with intent to injure.