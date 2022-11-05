Six fire trucks attended, two remained until 6.38am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Six fire trucks were called to attend a vegetation fire in Parnell just after midnight.

Police said they were advised of the fire on Gladstone Rd about 12.30am today.

It is unclear if the fire was caused by fireworks, and a police spokeswoman said it was not known how it started.

Fire crew attending the vegetation fire in Parnell. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to the incident at 12.32am.

"Six trucks fought the fire at its peak, with two trucks remaining on the scene on Sunday morning to dampen down hotspots," he said.

The last truck left at 6.38am after the blaze was put out.

FENZ said it was unable to provide a summary of fireworks incidents overnight.