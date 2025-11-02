WARNING: This article discusses child abuse and self-harm
Cecelia Gaylard and Yvonne Gurtler endured unspeakable horrors while growing up in Auckland. More than three decades later, the sisters came face-to-face with their rapist in court and got justice. They lift their name suppression to speak to Katie Harris.
Asa 9-year-old, Cecelia Gaylard made a deal with a monster.
For years, she was raped and brutalised by her parents’ boarder.
The only power the now 55-year-old felt she had left was stopping her abuser, Raymond Bielawski, from violating her toddler sister, Yvonne Gurtler.
“When Cecelia left, I was sad, devastated, even though we had our differences and were often played off against each other by our mother. [Cecelia] had basically been my mother, my carer, my protector most of my life. I honestly was scared.”
Bielawski, she says, took advantage of there being one less person in the home to ramp up his sexual abuse.
“He had always treated me differently to Cecelia. For her, he was violent. For me, he was my friend, my best friend. I thought what we were doing was normal. It wasn’t until I was 13 that I realised it was not normal at all.”
That was when he raped her.
“It was the first time he had hurt me. It was because of this that it all stopped. Never again did I go near him or let him touch me, but I did try and kill myself.”
A few years after Cecelia left home, Yvonne also ran away.
“I left because I thought if I didn’t, I would be killed or kill myself.”
‘I had to say something’
In the years since Yvonne fled, she has been burdened by shame.
She struggled for years to maintain healthy relationships or find the words to tell her sister she also had been abused.
“It was so hard for me to say for the longest time because I was so ashamed of the fact that I thought it was normal and that it felt okay. That was the hardest thing for me to come to terms with. That was harder than even [the abuse].
“The way it happened to me and the way I felt about it. I didn’t realise Cecelia thought that she had protected me from it, because we had never discussed it.”
It was due to the alleged starvation and physical abuse by her parents that Yvonne came to believe all adults were bad, except Bielawski and Cecelia.
“He gave me food, he let me watch television. He treated me kindly, he never hit me. He was the only adult other than my grandmother that never hurt me in a violent way.”
That feeling of safety around him made it even harder to tell her sister that she’d been raped.
“I felt Cecelia would look at me differently and not love me. And that’s why I keep people away from me because I feel like they can see that, and it’s a stain on me. I don’t want people to know me because I don’t want them to see that.”
Those walls fell after their mother died.
Yvonne always thought she’d feel relieved and grateful when her mother passed. But the death brought with it memories of the abuse.
“I said to her, ‘I just can’t do it right now,’” Yvonne told the Herald.
“I felt like I was spiralling out of control.”
But Cecelia could no longer wait to take action.
“The dam had opened.
“Where I’ve come from, I should be dead. I should be a drug dealer, I should be an alcoholic, because those are all things that are numbing, it’s just I found a different way of [processing the abuse].
“And then when Yvonne wasn’t ready to go to the police, it took two years, and in the end I said, ‘I’m going’.”
With the support of sexual violence charity HELP, Cecelia gave a statement to Manukau police in May 2022.
“Up until then, you hold so much shame. It’s the worst thing.
“Unlike a burn victim, where you can see it, this is something that lives inside your body for the rest of your life. But I walked out of there, and even though it’s only figuratively, I gave that shame back to where it belonged. It was never mine to carry.”
Two weeks after Cecelia reported the abuse, Yvonne also gave a statement to authorities in Canada, where she was living at the time.
Bielawski was arrested and stood trial on 13 charges in July this year.
‘Anger only eats you up’
Yvonne was on the edge of “losing it” as she stood outside the Auckland District Court preparing to testify.
She eventually found her voice, but as she spoke, she worried what the jury would think of her.
“They don’t know me from a bar of soap. Are they going to understand my story? Are they going to feel my pain? Are they going to hear me?
“I had a fear that they’re not going to believe me. Because that’s how it’s always been. And I noticed at times they were in tears and I thought, ‘Well, I’m really glad some of them have heard me and they understand the pain that comes along with this.’”
After three hours of deliberation, the jury returned with its verdicts. Guilty, on all charges.
While she was relieved by the decision, Cecelia says it left her filled with sadness. The abuse they endured was not a movie, but real life, and 12 jurors had been forced to live the nightmare alongside them.
She says abuse “takes” from victims at an unfathomable level.
“I stopped letting people take photos of me at the age of 12 because I couldn’t bear for anyone to see me. I stopped going to the dentist at the age of 14 because I couldn’t let anyone touch me.”
Yvonne felt a mix of emotions after the trial.
“There were so many feelings in this ball. I’m not even sure how I was actually meant to feel, but one thing I want people to know is that this is a long road, and it is a hard road. But it’s something that we didn’t walk alone. We had support and we had each other.”
After years of health issues, the root of which Yvonne believes lies in the abuse, she found renewed vigour and can now see a bright light ahead.
“After the trial, I think I’ve got another 50 years, because the first 50 were a real struggle. But now I see the next 50 as a chance for me to actually live.”
Bielawski is due to be sentenced later this month.